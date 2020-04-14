Las Palapas Restaurants is selling 6 different ‘Fiesta Survival Kits’ to-go

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Las Palapas is doing its part to help provide meal ready kits in the San Antonio area by selling “Fiesta Survival Kits” after Fiesta was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Fiesta is postponed to early November, Las Palapas Restaurants is offering meals at a time when San Antonio would normally be preparing for the 11-day, citywide festivities. (Similarly, you can watch a rebroadcast 2019′s Fiesta parades on KSAT12 and KSAT.com next week.)

Family curbside pickup is available to accommodate Las Palapas guests.

Listed below are the types of meal ready kits available.

Fajita Special includes beef or chicken fajita, charro beans, Mexican rice, queso or guacamole, a large bag of chips, pint of salsa, tortillas and a gallon of tea, priced at $46.99.

12 Cheese Enchilada Family Meal includes cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, tortillas, a medium bag of chips, salsa, a gallon of iced tea, free order of sopapillas, free four bean and cheese tacos, priced at $38.99.

12 Crispy Taco Family Meal includes taco shells or tortillas, picadillo meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, beans, a medium bag of chips, salsa, a gallon tea, free full order of sopapillas and four free bean and cheese tacos, priced at $38.99.

Build Your Own Chalupas Kit includes chalupa shells, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, jalapenos, a gallon of tea, free full order of sopapillas and four free bean and cheese tacos, priced at $35.99.

12 Breakfast Taco Meal Deal includes bean and cheese tacos and regular breakfast tacos, priced at $11.99

12 Taco Meal Deal includes chicken fajita tacos, chicken tacos and crispy tacos, priced at $17.99.

Orders for Fiesta kits can be placed online at laspalapas.com or by calling ahead to your local Las Palapas.

As a way to give locals a short break from the pandemic, KSAT12 will be rebroadcasting last year’s Fiesta parades on the days they would have occurred this year.

Cavaliers River Parade will re-air April 20 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Battle of Flowers Parade will re-air April 24 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

SA Live will be broadcasting a lead-in party on April 24 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade will re-air April 25 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The parades will also be livestreamed online on KSAT.com and on KSAT-TV’s streaming app, which is available on most smart devices.

