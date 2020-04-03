Mi Tierra opens new pop-up shop at The Rim

A local restaurant that has been selling household essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new pop-up shop on the North Side.

Mi Familia De Mi Tierra pop-up shop is now open at The Rim.

The shop will offer an array of items like toilet paper, fresh produce, sanitizing wipes and more. The full kitchen is closed, but daily patio grilling specials are available, along with curbside ordering and pick up.

Operation hours for the shop are the same as the Mi Mercado pop-up shop. The shops are open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.