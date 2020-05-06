Jonesing for burgers? Check out San Antonio's top 3 spots

Craving burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Esquire Tavern

Photo: grant l./Yelp

First on the list is The Esquire Tavern. Located at 155 E. Commerce St. downtown, the lounge and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular burger spot in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 2,548 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fattboy Burgers & Dogs

Photo: Lindsey n./Yelp

Next up is Dellview Area's Fattboy Burgers & Dogs, situated at 2345 Vance Jackson Road. With 4.5 stars out of 559 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers, hot dogs and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Burger Boy

Photo: jerry r./Yelp

Tobin Hill's Burger Boy, located at 2323 N. St. Marys St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers and more 4.5 stars out of 369 reviews.

