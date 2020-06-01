San Antonio's 4 top spots to score doughnuts, without breaking the bank

Craving doughnuts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable doughnut hot spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Duck Donuts

Photo: Caitlyn S./Yelp

Topping the list is a location of the chain Duck Donuts. Located at 11703 Huebner Road, Suite 113, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts and coffee and tea, is the highest-rated cheap doughnut spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 439 reviews on Yelp.

"Ben and Leo are the franchisee owners of Duck Donuts SA," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile. "They are focused on providing the best product and an extraordinary customer experience.."

As to what the business is known for, "Our donut business specializes in fresh, made-to-order donuts for the walk-in customer as well as the catering customer," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "We offer a full range of donut products to include donut sandwiches and sundaes and espresso drinks, frappes and milkshakes. We cater weddings, parties, business events and we deliver also."

2. Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop

Photo: lauryn g./Yelp

Next up is Vance Jackson's Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop, situated at 8065 Callaghan Road. With 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and vegan spot, serving doughnuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

"All vegan, organic bakeshop with specialty espresso drinks and savory breakfast kolaches!" it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Snowflake Donuts

Photo: sam m./Yelp

Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road's Snowflake Donuts, located at 5802 Babcock Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts and more, 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews.

Yelper Abbas F., who reviewed Snowflake Donuts on Jan. 25, wrote, "Simply the best in every way! ...The donuts are perfectly fresh, light, and scrumptious pillows of delicious flavor and sweetness. We also tried the ham and cheese croissant and we were sorry we didn't get a few more!"

Sam M. noted, "Fresh, great prices, good selection and friendly service. We'll definitely be back. A few tables to sit down and enjoy your snack as well."

4. Grand Donuts

Photo: m r./Yelp

Grand Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts and coffee and tea, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 95 Yelp reviews. Head over to 21920 Bulverde Road, Suite 104, to see for yourself.

Yelper Jerra P., who reviewed Grand Donuts on April 21, wrote, "Forget all of the other donut places. Seriously. Just get to this one before 1 p.m. They'll still taste fresh the next day. Yes, I'm speaking from experience."

Jessica R. noted, "Best donuts ever! Seriously! Love that they are fast too and have great selection! If we want donuts or craving donuts, this is the only place we go! Can't beat the prices either."

