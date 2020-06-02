Here are San Antonio's top 4 Cajun/Creole spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Cajun/Creole fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cajun/Creole spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. The Lost Cajun

Photo: pam d./Yelp

First on the list is The Lost Cajun. Located at 226 W. Bitters Road, Suite 120, the bar and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated Cajun/Creole restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.

2. Smashin Crab

Photo: megan r./Yelp

Next up is Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road's Smashin Crab, situated at 8910 Bandera Road, Suite 305. With 4.5 stars out of 820 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cookhouse

Photo: bruce w./Yelp

Tobin Hill's Cookhouse, located at 720 E. Mistletoe Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cajun/Creole spot 4.5 stars out of 417 reviews.

4. 225 Urban Smoke

Photo: terrah s./Yelp

225 Urban Smoke, a food truck and Cajun/Creole spot that offers barbecue and more in Wilshire, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 227 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1015 Rittiman Road, Suite 113, to see for yourself.

