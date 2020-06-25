This interactive map shows where travel is restricted around the world amid pandemic

It’s probably fair to say that 2020 has been quite a doozy for most of us. After there were many stay-at-home orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic, many trips were canceled, and plenty of people kind of just hunkered down at home for a while.

It seems as though we’re now in a bit of a limbo. Are we making a comeback as the economy slowly reopens? Are we on the verge of any more shutdowns? As people have ventured out more in the past few weeks, we can’t help but surmise that a lot of people are thinking about when they can finally travel again.

Where is travel restricted?

The International Air Transport Association -- the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing nearly 82% of total air traffic -- has created an interactive map that shows where in the world travel is restricted. There are four ways -- shown by color -- in which the map shows how restrictive the travel is in each area:

Totally restrictive

Partially restrictive

Not restrictive

Latest updates currently under review

What information does the map actually give you?

As you click on a country, it will show its own specific restrictions, if there are any in place for that country.

For example, at one time when the United States had been listed as partially restricted, the map provided, in short, the following information:

Passengers who have been in particular countries within the past 14 days are not allowed to enter the U.S.

It then goes on to list who the restrictions are not applicable to, such as nationals and permanent residents of the U.S.; spouses of nationals and of permanent residents of the U.S.; members of the U.S. Armed Forces and spouses and children of members of the military; passengers with signed documents indicating they are exempt from restrictions; and more.

For passengers who have been in one of the countries not allowed to enter but who are exempt, the map lists the airports within the U.S. in which that person must use to enter the country.

Check out the information provided by clicking or tapping here.

Where does the information come from?

IATA partners with airlines and government agencies worldwide and requires 100% reliable information, according to its website.

“The information is correct to the best of IATA’s knowledge at the time of publication and is being reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis by IATA staff,” the site states.

Are you interested in traveling out of the country sometime soon -- or at any point in the future, amid the coronavirus pandemic?

While this map is a helpful tool for future travelers, regulations around the world change quickly, so it’s important to visit local government websites of the areas you plan on visiting before booking travel.

Click or tap here to view the map.