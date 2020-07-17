Beardology 101: Best beard grooming for your face shape

This might be a news flash to all the men out in the world, but there are actual ways that you’re supposed to be shaving your beard, based from the shape of your face.

Style Wise style editor Jon Jordan is an expert at grooming his face (he’s been rocking a beard for most of his life, after all), so he has plenty of tips for men who have gone through life thinking there was just one way to shave a beard.

There are all sorts of things to think about when getting ready to shave your face that you (or the man in your life) have never thought of before.

Not only do you want to make sure you’re shaving high enough on your neck to create a beard line, but you’ll also need to pay attention as to where you should make the line on your cheeks.

According to Jordan, the line placements depends on the shape of your face, so it can get complicated if you’re just shaving and not taking these factors into consideration.

There are so many dos and don’ts when it comes to shaving, and luckily, Jordan has a solution for all of your grooming needs.

