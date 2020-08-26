Whataburger launches pet collection with leash, collar, bowls on National Dog Day

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger has released the perfect gift for canine lovers on National Dog Day.

The San Antonio-based icon on Wednesday launched a pet collection that includes a pet set with all the necessities (even for cats too) for $29.99.

It comes with a collar, leash, food bowl and water bowl, and sets are available in small/medium or medium/large.

The collection is now available for purchase online at the Whatastore website. Free shipping is available for orders of $50 or more.

Read also: Dog food recall issued due to possible salmonella contamination

Also on Wednesday, Whataburger and the San Antonio Humane Society will partner up for an hour-long livestream of doggy playtime and activities in an effort to promote adoptable pooches.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a..m.-12:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed on Whataburger’s YouTube channel.

Whataburger has launched a pet collection and is selling a pet set with a collar, a leash and two bowls. (Whataburger)

Whataburger has launched a pet collection and is selling a pet set with a collar, a leash and two bowls. (Whataburger)