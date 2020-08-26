Dog food recall issued due to possible salmonella contamination

A nationwide voluntary recall has been issued by Sunshine Mills, Inc. due to possible salmonella contamination in some of the company’s dog food products.

Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail is being recalled voluntarily the company announced on Monday.

“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” according to a company announcement posted on FDA.gov.

A pet with a salmonella infection might have symptoms like diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

People affected by salmonella may develop symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

The recalled products, according to Sunshine Mills, were distributed in retail stores nationally and can be identified with codes UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

The potential for contamination was found after Georgia Department of Agriculture tested a sample of the 3-pound bag of dog food and it tested positive for salmonella.

The product comes in a 3-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TE1 20/April /2020

TE1 21/April/2020

TE1 22/April/2020

TE2 20/April /2020

TE2 21/April/2020

TE2 22/April/2020

TE3 20/April/2020

TE3 21/April/2020

TE3 22/April/2020

The product also comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TB1 20/April /2020

TB1 21/April/2020

TB1 22/April/2020

TB2 20/April /2020

TB2 21/April/2020

TB2 22/April/2020

TB3 20/April/2020

TB3 21/April/2020

TB3 22/April/2020

No other products are affected by the voluntary recall and no illnesses or injuries have been reported thus far.

Nature’s Menu® Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail (Sunshine Mills, Inc.)

