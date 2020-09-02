89ºF

Features

KSAT Kids Home Science: Make your own volcano

Chemical reaction creates appearance of an eruption

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Sciencebob.com that creates a working volcano!

So why exactly do you think the volcano erupts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.

Make Your Own Volcano

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • baking soda
  • food coloring
  • dish soap
  • vinegar
  • a container (like a cup or jar)
  • a makeshift ‘volcano’

Procedure/Instructions:

  • Attach a balloon to the mouth of a funnel and pour the candy into the balloon.
  • Go outside or prepare for some clean-up inside
  • Put the container into the volcano at the top
  • Add two spoonfuls of baking soda
  • Add about a spoonful of dish soap
  • Add about 5 drops each of the red and yellow food coloring
  • Add roughly an ounce of vinegar into the container and watch the volcano come alive!

