KSAT Kids Home Science: Make your own volcano

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Sciencebob.com that creates a working volcano!
So why exactly do you think the volcano erupts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.
Make Your Own Volcano
Here’s what you’ll need:
- baking soda
- food coloring
- dish soap
- vinegar
- a container (like a cup or jar)
- a makeshift ‘volcano’
Procedure/Instructions:
- Go outside or prepare for some clean-up inside
- Put the container into the volcano at the top
- Add two spoonfuls of baking soda
- Add about a spoonful of dish soap
- Add about 5 drops each of the red and yellow food coloring
- Add roughly an ounce of vinegar into the container and watch the volcano come alive!