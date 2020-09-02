KSAT Kids Home Science: Make your own volcano

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Sciencebob.com that creates a working volcano!

So why exactly do you think the volcano erupts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.

Make Your Own Volcano

Here’s what you’ll need:

baking soda

food coloring

dish soap

vinegar

a container (like a cup or jar)

a makeshift ‘volcano’

Procedure/Instructions:

Go outside or prepare for some clean-up inside

Put the container into the volcano at the top

Add two spoonfuls of baking soda

Add about a spoonful of dish soap

Add about 5 drops each of the red and yellow food coloring

Add roughly an ounce of vinegar into the container and watch the volcano come alive!

