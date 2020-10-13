Sound off: What issue is driving you to the polls for the 2020 election?

Political and policy discussions can often be muddled by growing partisanship and a disconnect between peoples' reality and experience.
Instead of telling you what issues are most pressing based on the conversations on the campaign trail — virtual and otherwise — we’re stepping back from the horse race and looking to our viewers to tell us what issues are driving them to the polls.
While many can agree on the importance of broad policies around a strong education system or a fair tax structure, most voters are dealing with more specific and personal issues that impact their checkbooks and daily lives directly.
We want to know: What is that issue for you and why?
What would you like the candidates to talk about when competing for your votes?
What do you need to know to feel confident about casting your ballot?
Let us know in the prompt below. Your answer may appear in an article on our website. Please let us know if you are a first-time voter, the city or county where you live and whether we can publish your first name (check “anonymous” if you wish to not be identified.)
