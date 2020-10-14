Move aside, kids -- these board games are strictly for adults

Forget Connect Four, Candy Land and Trouble.

Although, admittedly, those games, as always, remain top-sellers for kids. But the kids aren’t the focus right now.

Board games are pretty popular among adults, who are, more and more, trading video games for game pieces.

Honestly, how fun is it to invite friends over for a game night? We love it!

In case you’ve been searching for a new or different way to enjoy a night in -- or a night at a friend’s house -- here are plenty of great games to choose from. (We’d recommend sending the kids to bed first for some of these.)

Anachrony

A four-player game, the premise of Anchrony is that a meteor is years away from causing civilization to end, and you compete with other players to build a society best able to withstand Armageddon.

Dinosaur Island

This game is perfect for any fans of “Jurassic Park.” The object for competitors is to build the best dinosaur park possible through modifying dinosaurs and constructing amenities such as shops, restaurants and enclosures to the park.

The Voting Game

This is dubbed the game where you “find out who your friends are.” When a question card is revealed, players then vote anonymously for the player who best fits the answer to that question. The game is best with four to 10 players.

Disturbed Friends

On the box, it says: “This game should be banned.” Those who love this game will probably disagree. A game that can be played by four to 14 players, a player picks a card and reads a multiple choice question out loud. The other players then vote on what choice their friend will make.

Codenames

A game designed for four to eight players, this is a guessing game in which players are split into two teams and given code words for various characters. Whichever team uncovers its own “assassin” first loses.

What Do You Meme?

How predictable was it that a board game about memes would be made, considering how much people love them? The object of this game is to create the funniest meme by pairing the caption cards with the photo cards.

Photosynthesis

Players in this game are asked to take trees through their life cycle and grow them from seedlings, assuming the shadows of other players' trees don’t prevent that from happening throughout the game.

Wasteland Express Delivery Service

The object of this trucking game is to accomplish three quests before your opponents, but those quests are different each time you play. Players have to fight off the game’s raiders and gain money by transporting goods, such as water and ammunition, across the game map.

One Night Ultimate Werewolf

Each player gets a unique role, whether it’s as a werewolf, seer, troublemaker or something else. Each role has special abilities. After a secret night phase that includes changing roles, players have five minutes to find a werewolf.

