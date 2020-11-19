Nominate an everyday hero who did ‘Something Good’ in 2020 - big or small

No one saw what the year 2020 had in store for us after a festive celebration on New Year’s Eve.

From wildfires in Australia, a possible war with Iran, to the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter rocking the sports world one Sunday morning.

Then, COVID-19 began to shut everything and everyone down in the United States and beyond.

While we have heard some of the very worst news these last 11 months, we have also heard the positive (find some on our “Something Good” page.)

But we know there are stories, heroic tales, yet to be told.

That is where you, our KSAT community comes in — tell us about these everyday heroes of 2020.

We’re looking for individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to help their friends, co-workers, neighbors and strangers in a time they needed help the most. Our reporters want to tell the stories of our community’s everyday heroes.

Nominate someone in the prompt below, include a photo, name, details about why they deserve recognition and contact information for you and the nominated hero. (Can’t see the prompt? Click here.)

Watch Something Good below from KSAT: