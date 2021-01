The West Front of the U.S. Capitol is prepared for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ will be inaugurated Wednesday in front of a small and masked-up crowd.

Here are photos from the historic day.

Note: Captions are from the time the image was taken. We will continue updating the photos as the day progresses.

A general view as attendees arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

The West Front of the U.S. Capitol is prepared for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During the inauguration ceremony, Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

(L-R) Paul Pelosi, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)