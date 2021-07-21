KSAT Kids Home Science: Ice Cream in a Bag

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome - and, yummy - at-home experiment from Science Buddies!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears try out new science experiments and activities.

Ice Cream in a Bag

Here’s what you’ll need:

plastic bags: gallon and sandwich size

ice cubes

salt

sugar

half and half

vanilla extract

measuring cups

Related Content:

KSAT Kids Home Science: Make Your Own Lava Lamp

KSAT Kids Home Science: Rainbow in a Jar

KSAT Kids Home Science: The Tie-Dye Milk Experiment