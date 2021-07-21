KSAT Kids Home Science: Ice Cream in a Bag

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this awesome - and, yummy - at-home experiment from Science Buddies!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears try out new science experiments and activities.
Ice Cream in a Bag
Here’s what you’ll need:
- plastic bags: gallon and sandwich size
- ice cubes
- salt
- sugar
- half and half
- vanilla extract
- measuring cups
Related Content:
KSAT Kids Home Science: Make Your Own Lava Lamp
KSAT Kids Home Science: Rainbow in a Jar