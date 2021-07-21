Partly Cloudy icon
Features

KSAT Kids Home Science: Ice Cream in a Bag

Celebrate National Vanilla Ice Cream Day on July 23rd with this fun activity

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Kaiti's Science Lap: How to make ice cream in a bag

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome - and, yummy - at-home experiment from Science Buddies!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears try out new science experiments and activities.

Ice Cream in a Bag

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • plastic bags: gallon and sandwich size
  • ice cubes
  • salt
  • sugar
  • half and half
  • vanilla extract
  • measuring cups

Kaiti Blake is a child weather-geek-turned-meteorologist. A member of the KSAT Weather Authority, Kaiti is a co-host of the Whatever the Weather video podcast. After graduating from Texas Tech University, Kaiti worked at WJTV 12 in Jackson, Mississippi and KTAB in Abilene.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

