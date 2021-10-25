Partly Cloudy icon
Insider Quiz: Get to know new KSAT Nightbeat anchor Stephania Jimenez

How well do you know the newest addition to the KSAT Newsroom?

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Stephania Jimenez
Stephania Jimenez (Staggs Photography/KSAT)

Hello, KSAT Insiders!

This week marks Stephania Jimenez’s first time behind the Nightbeat anchor’s desk.

Stephania shared some behind-the-scenes information in a Q&A last week and now we’re testing your knowledge — and, in some cases, guessing skills — to see how well you know the newest addition to KSAT’s newsroom.

You can catch her debut each day this week on the Nightbeat at 10 p.m. on your TV (or whatever other mediums you use to watch KSAT programming).

Tune into KSAT News Now Wednesday at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com, where Stephania will share the correct answers and the stories behind them. KSAT News Now is a new, bite-sized streaming show on KSAT.com that dives into the top, trending stories and news you need to know airing every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Get a brief behind-the-scenes look at an interview with Steve Spriester below, followed by the quiz. Can you get an A+?

¡Buena suerte!

About the Authors:

Alyssa Medina is the Video-On-Demand Producer and has worked at KSAT since 2016. She creates exclusive content for the KSAT-TV streaming app. Some of her most notable contributions focus on race and culture or health and wellness. She's created the segments 'Creating Black History in S.A.' and 'New Week. New You."

Kiersten has been a Digital Content Creator with KSAT12 since 2017. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and previously worked for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

