Insider Quiz: Get to know new KSAT Nightbeat anchor Stephania Jimenez

This week marks Stephania Jimenez’s first time behind the Nightbeat anchor’s desk.

Stephania shared some behind-the-scenes information in a Q&A last week and now we’re testing your knowledge — and, in some cases, guessing skills — to see how well you know the newest addition to KSAT’s newsroom.

You can catch her debut each day this week on the Nightbeat at 10 p.m. on your TV (or whatever other mediums you use to watch KSAT programming).

Tune into KSAT News Now Wednesday at 11 a.m. on KSAT.com, where Stephania will share the correct answers and the stories behind them. KSAT News Now is a new, bite-sized streaming show on KSAT.com that dives into the top, trending stories and news you need to know airing every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Get a brief behind-the-scenes look at an interview with Steve Spriester below, followed by the quiz. Can you get an A+?

¡Buena suerte!

