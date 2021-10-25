Insider Exclusive: Watch KSAT anchor scream her way through haunted house, more spooky content

Alicia Barrera screams her way through a haunted house at Fiesta Texas Six Flags.

If you like the spooky stuff, check out our Halloween page with scary stories, Halloween pics, costume fun and things to do.

The weather should be perfect for trick-or-treating this year with a cold front blowing in this week that will drop temperatures and humidity just in time for the weekend’s festivities.

Why limit yourself to just one night of candy-gathering? There are ample opportunities to snag some sweets with trick-or-treating events across the city this week.

And don’t forget about the Day of the Dead River Parade on Friday. You can attend in-person this year, or watch on KSAT or any of our streaming apps.

The cooler temps will also be perfect for this weekend’s high school football games. However, as a KSAT Insider, you always have the best seat in the house with exclusive access to our weekly Big Game Coverage streaming games.

