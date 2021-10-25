Cloudy icon
79º

Weather

Cold front to bring chilly mornings, low humidity this week

Winds could gust up to 40 mph, then morning lows will dip back into the 40s

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, cold front, san antonio
Wednesday morning's cold front will drop humidity, make it very windy, and bring crisp, cool mornings
Wednesday morning's cold front will drop humidity, make it very windy, and bring crisp, cool mornings (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The weather’s been a bit spooky recently with very high humidity and warm temperatures. If you’ve been getting in the Halloween spirit and hoping for cooler weather, a cold front Tuesday night/early Wednesday will shake things up a bit.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • TUESDAY: Humidity will remain high. It will be warm with highs in the mid-80s. A few light rain showers are possible during the day under mostly cloudy skies.
  • TUESDAY NIGHT/EARLY WEDNESDAY: A cold front will move from west to east across the KSAT 12 viewing area. This will bring a broken line of thunderstorms through the area, mainly north of HWY 90. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail possible *if* they become severe.
A cold front early Wednesday will bring a broken line of storms to SA, especially north of HWY 90 (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • WEDNESDAY MORNING: Lingering storms are possible through dawn. This may make for a damp morning commute in spots. The front will clear San Antonio by mid-morning Wednesday, dropping humidity and making it very windy.
  • WEDNESDAY: As skies clear behind the front winds could gust up to 35 to 40 mph from the north during the day Wednesday, so it may be a good idea to secure/bring inside any outdoor Halloween decorations by Wednesday morning. The high should only reach near 80°.
Winds could gust up to 35-40 mph Wednesday behind the cold front. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • THURSDAY: The morning low will be in the low-50s around San Antonio, with 40s in the Hill Country. It’ll be sunny with a high near 80° and still quite windy, with gusts from the north up to 30 mph possible.
  • FRIDAY: An even cooler morning with lows around San Antonio in the 40s. Sunny with less wind, and a high near 80°.
  • HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Chilly mornings will give way to comfy, sunny afternoons. The weather should be in the 60s and 70s with low humidity as the kiddos go trick-or-treating Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay In-The-Know

To keep up with your local weather forecast, download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with the weather team? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT long before she began to think about a career in television.

email

facebook

twitter