Cold front to bring chilly mornings, low humidity this week

SAN ANTONIO – The weather’s been a bit spooky recently with very high humidity and warm temperatures. If you’ve been getting in the Halloween spirit and hoping for cooler weather, a cold front Tuesday night/early Wednesday will shake things up a bit.
Here’s what you need to know:
- TUESDAY: Humidity will remain high. It will be warm with highs in the mid-80s. A few light rain showers are possible during the day under mostly cloudy skies.
- TUESDAY NIGHT/EARLY WEDNESDAY: A cold front will move from west to east across the KSAT 12 viewing area. This will bring a broken line of thunderstorms through the area, mainly north of HWY 90. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail possible *if* they become severe.
- WEDNESDAY MORNING: Lingering storms are possible through dawn. This may make for a damp morning commute in spots. The front will clear San Antonio by mid-morning Wednesday, dropping humidity and making it very windy.
- WEDNESDAY: As skies clear behind the front winds could gust up to 35 to 40 mph from the north during the day Wednesday, so it may be a good idea to secure/bring inside any outdoor Halloween decorations by Wednesday morning. The high should only reach near 80°.
- THURSDAY: The morning low will be in the low-50s around San Antonio, with 40s in the Hill Country. It’ll be sunny with a high near 80° and still quite windy, with gusts from the north up to 30 mph possible.
- FRIDAY: An even cooler morning with lows around San Antonio in the 40s. Sunny with less wind, and a high near 80°.
- HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Chilly mornings will give way to comfy, sunny afternoons. The weather should be in the 60s and 70s with low humidity as the kiddos go trick-or-treating Sunday.
