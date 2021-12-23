WATCH: KSAT staff taste test unique holiday candies 🍬

San Antonio – Ever heard of Turkey & Gravy candy corn or Oreo candy canes? We tracked down some of the most unique seasonal candies created this year and challenged our staff to figure out the flavors.

First up, they tried to identify candy canes that were flavored Fun Fetti Cake, Hot Tamale & Oreo.

Want to try out these flavors? Here’s where you can purchase the Fun Fetti, Hot Tamale and Oreo flavored candies.

Next up, they tried to identify the flavors from Brach’s “Turkey Dinner Candy Corn” pack. The flavors included Roasted Turkey & Gravy, Stuffing and Holiday Pie.

We challenged our staff to figure out the mystery flavors of the holiday themed candy.

If you’re brave enough to try the candy corn, you can purchase it here.

What are your favorite holiday candies? Let us know in the comments, and the staff could try it next time.

