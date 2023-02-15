August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ now playing at the Carver

San Antonio – ‘Fences,’ the classic August Wilson play, is now being produced at the Carver Community Cultural Center by the Classic Theatre of San Antonio.

The theatre describes the play as a “Sensational drama (that) starred James Earl Jones on Broadway as Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded as a black man from the major leagues during his prime, Troy’s bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and his son, who now wants his own chance to play ball.”

‘Fences’ is now being produced at the Carver Community Cultural Center by the Classic Theatre of San Antonio. (KSAT 2023)

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. until February 26th.

For more information on the many Community Nights, including their ASL night and free student performances, or to get tickets, click here.

