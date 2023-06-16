Outdoors newsletter: Free swimming at outdoor city pools; KSAT goes on late-night frog expedition

Happy Friday, Rebecca Salinas here.

I hope you are taking the time to stay cool during this sweltering heat! (Remember to hydrate and use sunscreen!)

If you’re wanting to spend time outdoors instead of the A/C, then you can take advantage of the start of pool season for the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.

Several pools across the city will be open through the summer, and they will include events, fitness classes and swimming lessons. Just make sure to take care of yourself, as temperatures continue to stay elevated. You can keep up with the full forecast here.

And in other news, KSAT journalists RJ Marquez, Gavin Nesbitt and Ken Huizar went to the Wuest family ranch for a story on native Texas frogs. The sights and sounds of the frogs and their environment are incredible!

23 outdoor pools are free and open to the public

The following story was written by KSAT journalist Julie Moreno.

San Antonio’s public outdoor pools will open for the season on Saturday.

All 23 of the San Antonio Parks and Recreation outdoor pools are free and open six days a week, including weekends. The one closure day each week varies by location.

This year, pool hours have been extended by one hour each day.

See a list of pools and their hours here.

Habitat survey underway to learn more about native Texas frogs

They make up some of the unique sounds of the South Texas wildlife, and a KSAT crew recently got a rare look at frogs in their natural environment. ‌ (KSAT 2023)

The following story was written by KSAT journalist RJ Marquez.

They make up some of the unique sounds of the South Texas wildlife, and a KSAT crew recently got a rare look at frogs in their natural environment.

Local biologist Jeremiah McKinney is conducting a three-week habitat surface survey to count frogs at the Wuest family ranch at Natural Bridge Caverns.

A KSAT crew had the opportunity to go with McKinney on a recent late-night frog counting expedition.

The recent rain has helped the frog population, but the drought and urbanization remain a threat, especially in Comal County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the country.

Read the full story here.

