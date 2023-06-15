Swim free at San Antonio Parks and Recreation’s outdoor pools starting Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s public outdoor pools will open for the season on Saturday.

All 23 of the San Antonio Parks and Recreation outdoor pools are free and open six days a week, including weekends. The one closure day each week varies by location.

This year, pool hours have been extended by one hour each day.

Most of the pools will remain open until mid-August with a few staying open into September.

The San Antonio Natatorium (1430 Cesar E. Chavez), a public indoor pool facility, remains open year-round.

The Roosevelt Park pool is undergoing construction and is anticipated to open later this summer.

This year, San Antonio Parks and Recreation has partnered with North East ISD and Thousand Oaks Family YMCA for select community swim days.

“Our City’s outdoor pools and splash pads are a great way for our community to stay cool this summer,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We have a fun, summer pool season planned with Movies in the Pool, Wibit inflatable obstacle courses, group swim lessons, and aqua fitness classes – all at no cost.”

You can find information about the city’s outdoor pools and splash pad including locations and hours, pool events, swimming lessons, and aquatic fitness classes online.

