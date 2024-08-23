Free food, mental health resources help combat move-in jitters at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re in your first or second year of college, move-in day can be intimidating, especially when you don’t know your roommate.

Sophomore Jetcay Gonzalez is moving into one of the dorms at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and is more excited than nervous.

“I have a roommate,” Gonzalez said. “I share a restroom but single space. So it’s, like, perfect for me because I get to have that privacy. But I also get to have a roommate, which I’m looking forward to talk to and hang out with, so I’m excited for that.”

Another thing Gonzalez is looking forward to is making more friends this fall.

“Actually expanding my social circle and just being more open and joining more clubs, because it’ll be –– at the end of the day, will be a more, a better experience,” Gonzalez said.

Finding your social circle or community to ease your nerves is why most universities have residential assistants, known as “RAs,” to help students feel comfortable and connected.

“Homesickness is real, and it’s normal,” said Emely Martinez, a residential assistant at UTSA. “It’s nothing crazy. I mean, I still get homesick every year, but just having that community, you know, who to reach out to –– whether it’s your roommate, your RA –– there’s plenty of resources on campus.”

As an RA, Martinez said her job is to make everyone feel welcome in her dorm because she remembers what it felt like when she moved away from home for the first time years ago.

“Being that friendly face that they can count on because I know it can be scary when you don’t know anyone and you’re just here for the first time,” Martinez said. “Just being like, ‘Oh, I remember that girl. She smiled at me. She was really nice.’”

Most importantly, Martinez wants new students to know that mental health resources are available to them on campus.

“There’s also wellbeing services,” Martinez said. “So if you need to talk to a therapist, a counselor, they’re there 24/7 over at the Success Center.”

A student favorite on the UTSA campus is the Whataburger Resource Room, where anyone who is part of the UTSA community can visit the pantry once per day and is allowed five food items daily. Right now, there are no limits on non-food items.