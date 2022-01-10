These 60+ San Antonio restaurants are participating in Culinaria Restaurant Weeks throughout January

SAN ANTONIO – Get those forks ready, San Antonio.
Culinaria’s bi-annual Restaurant Weeks is scheduled to kick off on Saturday and run through Jan. 29.
That means for two weeks, some of San Antonio’s most popular eateries will offer brunch, lunch, and/or dinner menus at a fixed price.
Prices vary by restaurant, but three-course lunches range from $20-$30, and three-course dinners range between $35, $45 and $55.
Culinaria’s website states to-go options will be available due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the recent surge due to the omicron variant, some restaurants may be experiencing staff shortages.
Culinaria asked patrons to have patience and be kind to staff members “as they navigate this ever-evolving landscape.”
“Covid and variant protocols are in full force in all participating restaurants. They are working incredibly hard to bring you the comforts of their food while keeping everyone safe including their staff,” the website states.
Here are the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Weeks from Jan. 15-29.
Note that not every restaurant will offer fixed menus each day. For more information, visit their websites or call the restaurant directly.
- 1718 Steakhouse, 20626 Stone Oak Pkwy, 210-377-1718. The restaurant will have a $45 dinner menu, which is TBA.
- A Way to the Heart, 5251 McCullough Ave., 210-257-8953. The restaurant will offer a nine-course meal for $110 a person. Read more here.
- Alamo BBQ Co., 511 E Grayson St., 210-994-8099. Alamo BBQ will have a lunch menu and dinner menu available during Restaurant Weeks.
- Aldino, 1203 North Loop 1604 W. 210-340-0000. Aldino will have a lunch menu and dinner menu available during Restaurant Weeks. Read more here.
- Aldo’s, 22211 I-10 #1101, 210-696-2536. Aldo’s will have a fixed dinner menu for $45. Click here to see the menu.
- Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails, Hotel Contessa, 306 W Market St., 210-229-9222. Ambler will offer $30 lunch and $55 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Battalion, 604 S Alamo St., 210-816-0088. Battalion will offer a $35 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Benjie’s Munch, 1218 W. Bitters Road, 210-556-8624. Benjie’s Munch will offer $20 lunch. Click here for the menu.
- Beto’s Alt-Mex, 8142 Broadway St., 210-930-9393. Beto’s will offer $20 lunch and $35 dinner. See the menu here.
- Bistr09, 6106 Broadway, 210-245-8156. Bistr09 will offer a $35 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Boiler House, 312 Pearl Pkwy, 210-354-4644. The Boiler House will offer lunch for $20 and dinner for $45. The menu is TBA.
- Bubba Gump, 406 Navarro St., 210-224-4867. The restaurant will offer a $45 dinner. See the menu here.
- Burgerteca, 403 Blue Star #105, 210-635-0016. Burgerteca will offer a $20 lunch. The menu is TBA.
- Chart House, Tower of Americas, 739 E César E. Chávez Blvd., 210-223-3101. Chart House will offer $15 lunch, and $35 or $45 dinners. The menu is TBA.
- Cici’s Pizza, multiple locations. The offer includes $20 lunch and $35 dinner menus. See them here.
- Cover 3, 1806 N. 1604 W., 210-479-9700. Cover 3 will offer lunch for $20 and dinner for $45. The menu is TBA.
- Dog & Pony, 1481 S Main St., Boerne, 830-816-7669. The restaurant will offer a $20 lunch. See the menu here.
- Dorrego’s, Hotel Valencia, 150 E Houston St., 210-230-8454. The restaurant will offer a $30 lunch and a $55 dinner. See the menu here.
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 1834 N. Loop 1604 W., 210-493-1600. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will have a $55 dinner. Click here for the menu.
- Frederick’s Bistro, 14439 NW Military Hwy, 210-888-1500; 7701 Broadway, 210-828-9050. The restaurants will offer $55 dinner menus. The location on Military Highway will offer the special from Jan. 15-22. The Broadway location will offer the special from Jan. 22-29.
- Galpao Gaucho, 2318 N. Loop 1604 W., 210-497-2500. Galpao Gaucho will offer a prix-fixe dinner menu for $45. The menu is TBA.
- The General Public, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 102, 210-920-1101. The restaurant will have $30 lunch and $35 dinner menus. See the menus here.
- Grille 254, 16641 La Cantera Parkway, 210-558-2307. The restaurant will have a $20 lunch and a $35 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- The Hayden, 4025 Broadway St.210-437-4306. The Hayden will offer a $20 lunch and a $35 dinner. See the menus here.
- HUHOT-I 10, 12710 IH-10 West, 210-641-1288. The restaurant will offer a $20 lunch. See the menu here.
- Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine, 2026 Austin Hwy., 210-590-0515. The restaurant will offer $30 lunch and $35 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Jardin at San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, 210-338-5100. Jardin will offer both a $20 lunch and a $45 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Joe’s Crab Shack, 212 College St., 210-271-9981. The restaurant will offer a $45 dinner. See the menu here.
- Kirby’s Steakhouse, 123 N. Loop 1604 E., 210-404-2221. Kirby’s Steakhouse will offer a prix-fixe dinner menu for $45. The menu is TBA.
- Kona Grill, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, 210-877-5355; 7400 San Pedro Ave., 210-998-7601. The restaurants will offer a $35 dinner menu. See the menu here.
- La Gloria - Dominion, 21819 I-10, 210-265-3315. La Gloria will offer a $35 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Landry’s, 517 N. Presa St., 210-229-1010. Landry’s will offer a $20 lunch and a $45 dinner. The menus are TBA.
- Luce Ristorante, 11255 Huebner Road, 210-561-9700. The restaurant will offer a $45 dinner. See the menu here.
- Maverick Texas Brasserie, 710 S. St. Mary’s St., 210-973-6050. Maverick will only offer a prix-fixe dinner menu for $35. The menu is TBA.
- Max’s Wine Dive, 340 E. Basse Road, 210-444-9547. Max’s Wine Dive will offer a prix-fixe dinner menu for $35. The menu is TBA.
- Meadow Eatery + Bar, Brunch, 555 W. Bitters Road, 210-481-4214. Meadow will offer prix-fixe dinner, lunch and brunch menus for $35, $20 and $25, respectively. The menus are TBA. Click here to see the hours.
- The Melting Pot, 14855 Blanco Road, 210-479-6358. The Melting Pot will offer a prix-fixe dinner for $45. The menu is TBA.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse, 300 E. Crockett St., 210-228-0700. Morton’s will offer a prix-fixe menu for $45. The menu is TBA.
- The Palm, 233 E Houston St. Suite 100, 210-226-7256. The Palm will offer a $55 dinner menu. See the menu here.
- Rainforest Cafe, 110 E. Crockett St., 210-277-6300. Rainforest Cafe will offer a prix-fixe dinner menu for $35. The menu is TBA.
- Range, 125 E. Houston St., 210-227-4455. Range will offer a prix-fixe dinner menu for $45. The menu is TBA.
- Rose Bistro, 16111 San Pedro Ave., 210-248-9366. The restaurant will have a $35 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 204, 210-245-7500. The Rustic will offer a $35 dinner. See the menu here.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse, multiple locations. The chain will offer $35 dinner menus at all locations. See the menu here.
- Sari Sari, 5700 Wurzbach Road, 210-647-7274. The restaurant will have a $35 and a $45 dinner. See the menus here.
- Sari Sari Supper Club, 10234 State Hwy 151, 210-647-7274. The restaurant will have dinner menus for $35, $45 and $55. See the menus here.
- Sangria on the Burg, 5115 Fredericksburg Road, 210-265-3763. Sangria on the Burg will offer lunch and dinner for $20 and $45, respectively. See the menus here.
- Scuzzi’s, 4035 N. Loop 1604 W., 210-493-8884. Scuzzi’s will offer both a lunch menu for $20 and a dinner menu for $35-$45. The menus are TBA.
- Senor Fish, 1915 Broadway Suite #111, 210-475-3730. The restaurant will offer a $20 lunch. Click here to see the menu.
- Southerleigh Haute South, 5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, 210-236-8556. The restaurant will offer a $35 dinner. See the menu here.
- Stixs & Stone, 5718 B Wurzbach Road, 210-592-1187. The restaurant will offer a $20 lunch and a $35 dinner. The menus are TBA.
- Supper, 136 E. Grayson St., 210-448-8351. Supper will offer a $55 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Texas de Brazil, 313 E. Houston St., 210-299-1600. The restaurant will have a $35 dinner. The menu is TBA.
- Tre Trattoria @ the Museum, 200 W. Jones St., 210-805-0333. Tre Trattoria will offer both prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus for $20 and $45, respectively. View the website here.
- Tu Asador, 8055 West Ave., Castle Hills, 210-530-4595. The restaurant will offer $20 and $30 lunch menus and $45 and $55 dinner menus. See the menus here.
- The Well, 5539 UTSA Blvd., 210-877-9099. The Well will offer a $20 lunch and a $35 dinner. The menus are TBA.
- Windmill Icehouse, 2769 Nacogdoches Road, 210-714-0630. The restaurant will offer $20 and $30 lunch menus and $35 and $55 dinner menus. See them here.
- Zocca Cuisine di Italia, 420 W. Market St., 210-444-6070. The restaurant will have a $15 lunch and a $35 dinner See the menus here. The lunch menu will only be available from noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays.