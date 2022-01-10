These 60+ San Antonio restaurants are participating in Culinaria Restaurant Weeks throughout January

SAN ANTONIO – Get those forks ready, San Antonio.

Culinaria’s bi-annual Restaurant Weeks is scheduled to kick off on Saturday and run through Jan. 29.

That means for two weeks, some of San Antonio’s most popular eateries will offer brunch, lunch, and/or dinner menus at a fixed price.

Prices vary by restaurant, but three-course lunches range from $20-$30, and three-course dinners range between $35, $45 and $55.

Culinaria’s website states to-go options will be available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the recent surge due to the omicron variant, some restaurants may be experiencing staff shortages.

Culinaria asked patrons to have patience and be kind to staff members “as they navigate this ever-evolving landscape.”

“Covid and variant protocols are in full force in all participating restaurants. They are working incredibly hard to bring you the comforts of their food while keeping everyone safe including their staff,” the website states.

Ad

Here are the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Weeks from Jan. 15-29.

Note that not every restaurant will offer fixed menus each day. For more information, visit their websites or call the restaurant directly.