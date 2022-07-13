How to get free fries from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Sonic on National French Fries Day

Today is all about hot and crispy goodness. We’re not talking about the weather, we’re talking about National French Fries Day.

Wednesday marks the food holiday and America’s top fast-food chains are celebrating by offering deals on the salty spuds.

Burger King is offering deals on fries for the rest of the year, while McDonald’s is giving them out with no purchase necessary. The catch for these, though, is that the orders have to be made online or via the restaurant’s app.

Here are more details on where to celebrate the fast-food icon on Wednesday:

Burger King is giving away one free order of fries with a purchase per week for the rest of 2022 for those who sign up as Royal Perks members. People must have an account to be eligible, and the offer cannot be combined with any other coupons or offers.

McDonald’s is giving away a free order of large fries to those who use the McDonald’s app on Wednesday, July 13. There is no purchase necessary, and the offer is only valid one time per user.

Sonic is giving away medium tater tots or fries with purchases via the Sonic app on Wednesday, July 13, according to People

Wendy’s is giving away an order of fries of any size with a mobile order purchase on Wednesday, July 13. The offer is not valid for use within a combo or with any other offer. It is only available for one-time use.

