Chick-fil-A named best fast-food restaurant by US customers

There’s one fast-food chain that Americans can’t get (or eat) enough of.

For the eighth year in a row, Chick-fil-A topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Study.

Chick-fil-A received a customer satisfaction score of 83, the same score from the year prior.

Jimmy John’s was second with a score of 79, and Domino’s and KFC followed with scores of 78 each.

On the other end, McDonald’s fried in the ratings with the lowest score of 68.

The study was based on reviews from more than 20,100 customers, all chosen at random and interviewed between April 2021 and March 2022.

ACSI stated that customers were asked about their recent experiences at the biggest restaurants in the U.S., and they included an aggregate category of “all others” for regional chains that didn’t make the list, such as Whataburger.

Ad

Overall, fast food restaurants received a satisfaction score of 76 and “all others” received a score of 79.

Full-service restaurants, however, cooked up better ratings.

Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse each got satisfaction scores of 80, followed by Cracker Barrel and Fridays, which each got scores of 78.

“Customer satisfaction is a driving force that impacts the financial outlook of individual firms and the health of the U.S. economy at large,” the study states. “New results from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) provide customer satisfaction benchmarks for the full-service and fast food restaurant industries.”

To see the full list, click here.

Read also: