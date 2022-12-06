Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’

SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.

According to its website, the San Antonio locations on South New Braunfels and Bandera Road, the Universal City location and the New Braunfels location will be participating in the promotion.

A news release states that this is the 16th year that Bahama Bucks has celebrated “Free Sno Day.”

“Bahama Buck’s wants to highlight the spirit of the season and say thanks by giving back to the communities they so proudly serve,” the release states.

