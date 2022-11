Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays.

The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time.

The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 1

The plates will be available while supplies last, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q states.

