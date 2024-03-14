Get a free cone at Dairy Queen to celebrate the start of spring 🍦

SAN ANTONIO – Texans can celebrate the spring season with a free cone at Dairy Queen.

Participating restaurants will give out one free small, plain vanilla cone on Tuesday, March 19, the first day of spring.

The free cones are available all day but limited to one per person, while supplies last. The offer is not valid at mall locations, and may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

This continues an annual tradition for Dairy Queen restaurants.

“Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas,” Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, said in a news release.

Also this month, Dairy Queen is serving the Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The treat includes soft serve blended with brownie pieces, chocolate chunks and mint.