4 SA restaurants currently ranked in USA Today's 'Best Tex-Mex' Contest

SAN ANTONIO - Four San Antonio restaurants are currently ranked in the top 20 of USA Today's "Best Tex-Mex in Texas" food contest, however none of which currently sit in the top five.

Ranking the highest is Mi Tierra, which is ranked at number six in the rankings. Garcia's Mexican Food is ranked number seven, La Fonda on Main is currently ranked at 12 and Rosario's is ranked number 13.

L&J Cafe, which is located in El Paso, is currently ranked number one in the rankings. The restaurant was originally called Tony's Place and opened for business near the Texas-Mexico border back in 1927, according to USA Today.

Coming in at number two is Matt's El Rancho in Austin, an eatery which opened in 1952 and is known for their Bob Armstrong Dip.

Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant in Forth Worth is ranked third in the poll, while another Austin restaurant, Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ, is presently listed fourth. Rounding out the top five is El Manantial Restaurant out of Amarillo.

USA Today in their listings defined Tex-Mex has having "big portions and heavy use of cumin, cheese, pork, beef and spices, whether it be in the form of fajitas, enchiladas, nachos, breakfast tacos or chili con queso".

You can view all the rankings by clicking here.

The USA Today contest allows fans to vote once per day. Voting ends on Monday, April 16.

