Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones this Wednesday

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with a sweet giveaway.

Participating restaurants will give out a free, small vanilla soft-serve Wednesday, no purchase necessary. The soft-serve cones will be given out, one per customer, while supplies last.

People can show up at participating Dairy Queen restaurants and claim a cone.

KSAT has called some area Dairy Queens and the following have said they are participating:

  • 2282 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223
  • 600 Fair Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223
  • 7118 Marbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78227
  • 3301 Nogalitos, San Antonio, TX 78225

Be sure to call ahead to your local Dairy Queen to see if they are participating in the giveaway.

