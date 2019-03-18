Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones this Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with a sweet giveaway.
Participating restaurants will give out a free, small vanilla soft-serve Wednesday, no purchase necessary. The soft-serve cones will be given out, one per customer, while supplies last.
People can show up at participating Dairy Queen restaurants and claim a cone.
KSAT has called some area Dairy Queens and the following have said they are participating:
- 2282 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223
- 600 Fair Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223
- 7118 Marbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78227
- 3301 Nogalitos, San Antonio, TX 78225
Be sure to call ahead to your local Dairy Queen to see if they are participating in the giveaway.
