Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones this Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with a sweet giveaway.

Participating restaurants will give out a free, small vanilla soft-serve Wednesday, no purchase necessary. The soft-serve cones will be given out, one per customer, while supplies last.

People can show up at participating Dairy Queen restaurants and claim a cone.

KSAT has called some area Dairy Queens and the following have said they are participating:

2282 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223

600 Fair Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223

7118 Marbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78227

3301 Nogalitos, San Antonio, TX 78225

Be sure to call ahead to your local Dairy Queen to see if they are participating in the giveaway.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.