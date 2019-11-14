New Cortez family restaurant to open at The Rim

The Cortez family, known for their iconic San Antonio restaurants, is opening another eatery at The Rim in San Antonio.

David Elder takes you inside Mi Familia, the first Cortez family restaurant to open outside of downtown.

Mi Tierra, La Margarita, Viva Villa Taqueria, Pico de Gallo and Mariachi Bar are all under the Cortez family umbrella.

The newest spot will include favorite dishes from Mi Tierra and La Margarita, but will also include some new additions, like the chicharron de ribeye appetizer.

Mark your calendar for Mi Familia’s grand opening on Nov. 19.

