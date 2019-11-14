47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

47ºF

Elder Eats

New Cortez family restaurant to open at The Rim

Mi Familia is newest Cortez family eatery

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Elder Eats, SA Live, Food, San Antonio

The Cortez family, known for their iconic San Antonio restaurants, is opening another eatery at The Rim in San Antonio.

David Elder takes you inside Mi Familia, the first Cortez family restaurant to open outside of downtown.

Modern Cajun and Creole combine for insanely delicious seafood at Cookhouse

Mi Tierra, La Margarita, Viva Villa Taqueria, Pico de Gallo and Mariachi Bar are all under the Cortez family umbrella.

The newest spot will include favorite dishes from Mi Tierra and La Margarita, but will also include some new additions, like the chicharron de ribeye appetizer.

Mark your calendar for Mi Familia’s grand opening on Nov. 19.

ELDER EATS: Head inside Taqueria Datapoint with David Elder

Mark your calendars - Mi Familia at the Rim opens Tuesday, November 19th!

Posted by The Rim on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

email
David Elder

David started working for KSAT 12 in the summer of 2015 as the Graphic Coordinator and is now the new Multimedia Journalist for SA Live.

email