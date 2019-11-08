Modern Cajun and Creole combine for insanely delicious seafood at Cookhouse

Elder Eats took a look inside Cookhouse, a highly-rated San Antonio restaurant that pulls together a love of New Orleans cuisine and flavor.

Chef Pieter Sypesteyn shows SA Live’s David Elder how to cook up some of the restaurant’s signature shrimp and chargrilled oysters.

Bacon-infused chicken and waffles? Yes, please!

Check out Cookhouse’s online menu here.

Happy hour at Cookhouse is first-come, first served but reservations are accepted for dinner parties up to six.

If you’re looking for true New Orleans flavor in San Antonio, Cookhouse is the place.

The restaurant is located at 720 E Mistletoe Avenue and is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

ELDER EATS: Head inside Taqueria Datapoint with David Elder