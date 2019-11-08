33ºF

Modern Cajun and Creole combine for insanely delicious seafood at Cookhouse

Elder Eats goes inside Cookhouse

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: SA Live, Elder Eats, Food

Elder Eats took a look inside Cookhouse, a highly-rated San Antonio restaurant that pulls together a love of New Orleans cuisine and flavor.

Chef Pieter Sypesteyn shows SA Live’s David Elder how to cook up some of the restaurant’s signature shrimp and chargrilled oysters.

Bacon-infused chicken and waffles? Yes, please!

Check out Cookhouse’s online menu here.

Happy hour at Cookhouse is first-come, first served but reservations are accepted for dinner parties up to six.

If you’re looking for true New Orleans flavor in San Antonio, Cookhouse is the place.

The restaurant is located at 720 E Mistletoe Avenue and is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

