SAN ANTONIO - Elder Eats

David Elder takes you inside Acadiana Cafe for some cajun cooking. They have everything your Southern heart could desire from chicken and dumplings to catfish.

Acadiana Cafe

Acadiana Cafe is located at 1289 SW Loop 410 and their hours are Sunday through Thursday 11am - 10pm and Friday through Saturday 11am - 10pm.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.