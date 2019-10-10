ELDER EATS: Head inside Taqueria Datapoint with David Elder

David Elder takes you inside Taqueria Datapoint on his latest edition of Elder Eats!
Have you ever tried lengua? Because the beef tongue taco is a real thing, and it's really delicious.
If you get a hankering for some puro San Antonio tacos head to 4603 Medical Drive and head into Taqueria Datapoint.
Some of the most popular dishes are the pastor, asada and barbacoa tacos.
A day without tacos won't kill you... but why risk it?
