Barbecue food truck serving up big flavors all around town

SAN ANTONIO - The saying "big things come in small packages" is how to best describe Mesquite Shack BBQ food truck.

Pit master Vincent Cervantes is serving up traditional, delicious barbecue, and it has become so popular that on most days he sells out.

"Nobody becomes a pit master overnight," Cervantes said. "It's really more than lighting a fire and putting a piece of meat on there."

Each day Cervantes is up early tending to the fire to make sure every piece of meat is made to perfection.

The menu consists of the common items like brisket, sausage and chicken, and one day a week specialty items are added, like smoked barbacoa.

Open only Thursday through Sunday, you have to follow Mesquite Shack BBQ on social media to find out where they are parked. Be patient, because there will most likely be a line.

