Delicious, classic barbecue is a must-try at Northeast Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Who has the best barbecue in Texas? Or, who has the best barbecue in San Antonio? Those are questions that everyone seems to have a different opinion on.

All around the Alamo City you can find different versions of the best barbecue in town, but one place is sticking to the classics when it comes to style and flavor.

Dee Willie's BBQ, which opened in October 2017, has since grown in popularity and is becoming a favorite for many.

"We're very blessed to have the business that we have right now," owner Freddy Cruz said.

Cruz, in fact, met Derek Willis when he was cooking out of a food truck. He loved the food so much he told Willis he wanted to invest and open a restaurant with him being the head pitmaster.

"I had the opportunity to open a restaurant with a person who liked my food and I jumped on it," Willis said.

The menu contains all the delicious classics.

"I would like to say we are known for our brisket No. 1, and also our ribs and turkey," Willis said.

The building the restaurant is in also transforms into a country dance hall at night.

"At night we open up the doors to a bar area and it's a popping dance hall all night," Cruz said.

Dee Willie's is located at 12130 O'Connor Rd and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Erica's take:

What's different about this barbecue joint is the service. When you walk in you are warmly greeted and sat at a table, where you then proceed to order. The food is classic barbecue and favorites for many like brisket, ribs, sausage, chicken and turkey. The one thing that is great about the menu, as well, are the sides. Do not skip out on trying the loaded baked potato salad."

Rated 4 out of 5

