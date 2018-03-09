Food, drama, childcare served up at new restaurant in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Just in time for spring break, a new place is open in New Braunfels that has something for everyone.
Sylver Spoon located at the Texas Ski Ranch off I-35 is a concept created by three sisters.
The place features a restaurant and a theater.
"Being able to work with my sisters, and put our passions of food and theater together, it's really a dream job," owner Sylver Monaco said.
Serving lunch and dinner daily Tuesday through Saturday, and brunch on Sunday, the menu features seasonal options that also include wine pairings.
"Have a four-course dinner, and afterward move into our lounge theater area, enjoy a play," Monaco said.
Another great feature of the place is that childcare is provided if you want to enjoy dinner and a play but can't find a babysitter.
Looking for a place to eat, check out our Flavor Favs section.
Erica's Take
The location of Sylver Spoon is fantastic. The views of the lake and the beach below really create a great ambiance inside. No matter where you sit in the restaurant you have a great view. The dishes I was presented were truly creative and works of art. So much detail is put into the plating and the taste did not disappoint. This place is really a great date night spot and the fact that they provide childcare, there really is no excuse not to go.
RATED 4.5 OUT OF 5 STARS
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.