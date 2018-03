SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Krispy Kreme Doughnuts locations will serve up green donuts on March 16 and 17 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

According to a press release, the donut company uses a green-tinted dough to make the donuts and coats them with the same, well-known icing, resulting in the familiar flavor found in the original glaze donut.

The specialty donuts are called O'riginal Doughnuts.

FIND A LOCATION NEAR YOU

