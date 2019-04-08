Limited-edition 'Game of Thrones' Oreos go on sale Monday

1912: The Oreo cookie is introduced by the National Biscuit Company, today known as Nabisco.

SAN ANTONIO - The cookie maker Oreo has unveiled new "Game of Thrones" themed cookies just in time for the start of the final season.

The cookie company made the announcement via its Facebook and Twitter pages. The special cookies go on sale Monday for a limited time.

The cookies will have insignias for House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark and the Night King and the packaging is in the show's famed font and will be in the color black.

Oreo more and more has begun to blend its cookie with popular culture. Back in September, birthday cake-flavored Oreos were made available celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday for a limited time.

Season 8, the final season of the HBO show based on George R.R. Martin's books, premieres Sunday, April 14.

