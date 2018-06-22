Texas' go-to grocer, H-E-B, opens first-ever taco joint

BULVERDE - Texas' most popular grocer just got a little better. H-E-B opened its first-ever taco joint last week, serving up a variety of breakfast and Tex-Mex specialty tacos.

True Texas Tacos is located within the expansive H-E-B on Bulverde Road and Loop 1604.

The restaurant serves more than a dozen kinds of breakfast and specialty tacos including bean and cheese and barbacoa tacos.

All of the flour tortillas used are made in-house. Corn tortillas are also available upon request.

The restaurant features a bar with several kinds of salsa and taco toppings.

Tacos are served from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The H-E-B with the taqueria also includes a gas station, car wash and South Flo Pizza shop.

“We’re excited that our newest convenience store is filled with some terrific fare, from delicious tacos to on-point pizza,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B public affairs manager. “With our H-E-B convenience stores, we aim to offer our customers quality, value and convenience, all under one roof.”

