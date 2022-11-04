CDC issues health advisory about RSV, influenza, rhinovirus

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Health Alert Network health advisory warning that an early spike of respiratory viruses could place strain on health care systems.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a surge of respiratory viruses — including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and rhinovirus/enterovirus (RV/EV) — at a rate much higher than usual for this time of year, especially among children.

Texas is among the states experiencing RSV levels near the peak that is typically observed in December or January. Hospitalization rates are also up compared to this time in recent years.

Texas also has among the highest levels of influenza activity, and hospitalization rates are the highest since the 2010-2011 season. The CDC anticipates that the flu will continue to circulate at a high level through the winter.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is not one of the prevalent viruses circulating currently, but the CDC warned that could change over the next several months.

The CDC is recommending that people get vaccinations to protect against the flu and COVID-19.

The health advisory continued with advice for health care providers on testing and treating these viruses.

Also on KSAT:

Read the full CDC advisory: