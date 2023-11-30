CDC advises people not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if brand is unknown

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people not to eat pre-cut cantaloupe if they aren’t sure of the brand in light of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in 34 states, including Texas.

Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled. Many pre-cut cantaloupe products have also been recalled. New recalls include pre-cut cantaloupe products from Kwik Trip, Bix Produce, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s.

According to the CDC, the illnesses are so severe that more than half of the people infected have had to be hospitalized.

The CDC is urging long-term care facilities and child care centers not to serve cantaloupe if they are not certain of the brand.

Recalled cantaloupe:

Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes

Pre-cut fruit products made with recalled whole cantaloupes

Health officials say anyone who bought the recalled fruits should throw them away and wash surfaces that touched them with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.

The CDC says you should call your health care provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: