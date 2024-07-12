Sen. Klobuchar says she's cancer-free but will get radiation as precaution after a spot removal

FILE - U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks before President Joe Biden at the Earth Rider Brewery, Jan. 25, 2024, in Superior, Wis. Klobuchar said Friday, July 12, that she remains cancer-free following her bout with breast cancer in 2021, but doctors recently removed a small calcification and that she'll get radiation treatment as a precaution. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that she remains cancer-free following her bout with breast cancer in 2021, but doctors recently removed a small calcification and that she'll get radiation treatment as a precaution.

The Minnesota Democrat, who chairs the powerful Rules Committee, was successfully treated for early-stage breast cancer three years ago.

Klobuchar said at the time that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram. Her cancer was stage 1A, meaning it had not spread beyond the breast. She had a lumpectomy to remove it followed by radiation therapy. She was treated amid a busy hearing schedule involving the Jan 6. insurrection, including one treatment two days after her father died.

In a post Friday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Klobuchar said she recently had a routine six-month exam at the Mayo Clinic.

“During this visit, a small white spot called a calcification was found,” Klobuchar tweeted. “I had a minimally-invasive outpatient procedure to remove it, which was successful, and this month I will have a few days of radiation as a precaution.”

Klobuchar added that her doctor says she is cancer-free. She encouraged people to get routine screenings, exams and follow-ups.

“It made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others,” the senator said. “Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift.”

Klobuchar, who was first elected in 2006, is seeking reelection for a fourth term.