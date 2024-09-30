San Antonio doctor pushes to end stigma around prostate exams, encourages men to get checked

SAN ANTONIO – As Prostate Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, a local doctor is reminding all men that prostate cancer awareness is important year-round.

“Prostate cancer occurs everywhere across the country and across the world. We do see a lot of prostate cancer patients here in San Antonio,” said Doctor Neil Chevli, a radiation oncologist at the START Center for Cancer Care.

The prostate is located below the bladder and above the rectum. It is a gland that produces fluid that, together with sperm cells from the testicles and seminal vesicles, makes up semen.

Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow abnormally.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be nearly 300,000 new cases of prostate cancer in 2024. They also estimate about 35,000 men will die from the disease.

“Detecting prostate cancer early leads to superior outcomes compared to detecting prostate cancer later, as with any cancer in general,” Chevli said.

Getting a prostate exam is something that often looms over men. Back in the 1980s and earlier, the best way to check for prostate cancer was through a digital rectal exam (DRE).

“The rectal exam is a big reason why men don’t want to go get checked,” said Chevli.

However, in 1986, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test.

“It’s a marker a blood test that is very useful in detecting prostate cancer early,” Chevli said.

The National Cancer Institute says the blood level of the PSA test is typically elevated in men who have prostate cancer. This test can be used in conjunction with the DRE.

Chevli said the PSA test has practically replaced the rectal exam.

As technology continues to improve, another way doctors can detect prostate cancer is through an MRI.

“MRI imaging oftentimes provides more detail in terms of assessing the prostate and detecting prostate cancer than even the historical digital rectal exam,” said Chevli.

Between the PSA test and an MRI, Chevli says men shouldn’t be afraid to get checked. He notes, however, that a DRE can still be performed if needed, but that is up to a doctor’s discretion.

Since prostate cancer occurs inside the body, it is difficult to notice symptoms. In fact, Chevli said the most noticeable signs of the disease involve urination issues. He said knowing your family history and getting checked yearly can help in catching the cancer early.

The recommended age for a man to get checked is 45. That number drops to 40 if there is a family history of prostate cancer. If a man in your family had prostate cancer, you could be at risk. Even a history of cancer on a woman’s side can affect her son and grandson in the future.

“Sometimes if you have female relatives with some of these other cancers, you could still have that high risk of having prostate cancer,” Chevli said.

Treatment of prostate cancer depends on how far along the cancer is. Typically, it requires either radiation or surgery.

Surgery includes removing the prostate, a procedure called radical prostatectomy.

Chevli said all men need to be aware of their risk for prostate cancer and get checked every year.

For more information on prostate cancer, click here.