Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Crash Outside LA

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, according to several reports.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon that a helicopter went down in Calabasas. After the flames were extinguished, rescuers searched for survivors, but there were none. Police said five people died in the crash.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

TMZ first reported that the retired Laker was among the victims. ESPN, the Los Angeles Times and CBS News confirmed Bryant’s death a short time later.

It was not immediately clear who else was on the helicopter.

The husband and father of four was 41.

