These are the closed restaurants that KSAT viewers miss the most

Mexican Manhattan, Bonanza and Pancho’s were some of the popular submissions

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

The Mexican Manhattan Restaurant, located on the San Antonio River Walk, has officially closed its doors for good. (Credit: Mexican Manhattan's website) (Mexican Manhattan's website)

SAN ANTONIO – Many beloved restaurants have come and gone in the San Antonio area.

We asked our KSAT viewers what closed restaurants around town they missed the most. We received numerous restaurants from our poll and on our social media pages.

Check out some of the responses down below.

  • Bonanza Steakhouse, multiple locations
  • Christie’s Seafood, 3130 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209
  • Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215
  • G.W. Jr. Burgers, multiple locations
  • Il Sogno, 200 E Grayson St Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78215
  • Jacala, 606 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
  • Johnny’s Mexican Restaurant, 1808 N New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78208
  • Little Hips, 1423 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
  • Lulu’s, 918 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas
  • Pancho’s Mexican Buffet, 8300 Marbach Rd San Antonio, TX 78227
  • Mexican Manhattan, 110 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205
  • The Grill at Leon Springs, 24116 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257
  • The Malt House, 115 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

