KSAT viewers share how San Antonio is celebrating the Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO – Across Military City U.S.A., people are celebrating America’s 250th Independence Day.

Take a look at some photos shared by viewers on KSAT Connect:

Whether you are headed out to see the fireworks or staying at home and hosting a cookout, we want to see your photos!

Submit your photos using KSAT Connect, and they could be used on-air and online. You can find a guide on how to post down below.

KSAT Connect Posting Guide: