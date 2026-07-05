KSAT viewers share how San Antonio is celebrating the Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO – Across Military City U.S.A., people are celebrating America’s 250th Independence Day.
Take a look at some photos shared by viewers on KSAT Connect:
Reyes Thelma
Have a safe and wonderful 4th of July. Happy 250th birthday From sapinatas and The Reyes family Welcome to come by 134 E. Villaret blvd
Whether you are headed out to see the fireworks or staying at home and hosting a cookout, we want to see your photos!
Submit your photos using KSAT Connect, and they could be used on-air and online. You can find a guide on how to post down below.
KSAT Connect Posting Guide:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- For Fireworks photos, select “Holidays” as the channel and “Fireworks” as your category.
- For Cookout photos, select “Food” as the channel and “Food” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.