KSAT Community spotlight: Teletón USA Children’s Rehabilitation Center

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Teletón USA Foundation was established to raise funds for the construction and operation of the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT).

Modeled after the pediatric rehabilitation centers of the highly successful Teleton Foundation in Mexico, CRIT opened its door in San Antonio in 2014.

To date, the nonprofit has served nearly 900 children and families.

The Teletón USA Foundation raises funds to build and support the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute of TeletonUSA which assists children with neurological, muscular and skeletal disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, muscle dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, genetic disorders and amputations.

Since rehabilitation services are so costly and most insurance plans only cover a portion of treatment, CRIT steps in and treats children regardless of a family’s ability to pay. We have over 19 years of experience, dedicated medical staff and the latest amenities to provide the best care possible to all of our patients.

To donate, call 1-800-453-9999 or text “teleton” to 20-222.

For more information, visit teletonusa.org.

