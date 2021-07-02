Fourth of July discount: Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk - San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Are you an avid runner?

The 8th annual Head for the Cure 5K - San Antonio will be back in person on Saturday, September 25 at Providence Catholic School.

It’s time to bring back your team and take advantage of the Head for the Cure 5K Fourth of July discount.

The $5 discount code ‘FIREWORK’ expires on Monday, July 5. To register for the event, visit the Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk website.

Unable to make it or prefer to participate from home? Don’t worry, Head for the Cure plans to include many virtual event elements, so you can still be a part of the celebration. To learn more, click here.

